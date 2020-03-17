World

Philippines suspends financial markets

By AAP Newswire

A navy personnel in Philippines. - AAP

1 of 1

The Philippine Stock Exchange has closed indefinitely while currency and bond trading have been suspended, the first market shutdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus, as authorities cite risks to the safety of traders.

The shutdown comes after some bourses around the world closed trading floors or paused trade after withering falls in market value, but it is the first blanket market halt.

And while it was done for health reasons, amid a broad lockdown in the Philippines, it raises the prospect other exchanges may follow and has drawn analysts' attention.

"Given the unprecedented speed of the slump in equity prices, it has been suggested that stock exchanges might be closed soon if things don't turn around," research house Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange said trade was suspended until further notice "to ensure the safety of employees and traders," amid a broader national lockdown.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon cited the lockdown as the reason for the suspension of fixed income trade. Currency trading is to resume on March 18.

In Malaysia, where a similar lockdown comes into force on March 18, the securities regulator said all capital markets will operate as usual.

CME Group last week shut its storied trading floor in Chicago, to reduce large gatherings, and Mideast bourses have taken similar measures, though electronic trade remains available.

Kuwait's exchange has suspended trade at least twice this month, after daily falls of more than 10 per cent, while in Indonesia, Jakarta's bourse has introduced new circuit breakers which halt trading for half an hour if the main index falls 5 per cent.

That comes amid a swathe of short-selling restrictions in markets from South Korea to Italy and Spain.

Global markets are in meltdown as the pandemic spreads, with roughly $US14 trillion in shareholder value erased and even safe assets such as gold have been sold to cover losses.

The Philippines benchmark index fell 8 per cent on Monday and is down 20 per cent for March so far, already its worst since October 2008.

Latest articles

National

Man claimed he drove William Tyrrell north

The inquest into William Tyrrell’s disappearance has heard a man had confessed to driving a mate and the missing toddler 300km north.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman admits driving car that hit partner

A Queensland woman says her partner was hit by a car she was driving after the pair had a fight, according to an emergency call heard in court.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier rejects state border close call

Western Australia’s coronavirus cases now total 31 after three more were confirmed overnight, while the premier is resisting calls to close interstate borders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus

Italy has earmarked 25 billion euros to help the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 in the locked-down nation.

AAP Newswire