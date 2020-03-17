World

SKorea reports 84 new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

A woman wearing a mask in Seoul. - AAP

South Korea has reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

This marks the third day in a row that the daily increase in new cases was below 100, compared with a February 29 peak of 909.

President Moon Jae-in said he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the coronavirus as the rate of new infections continued to drop, although authorities noted another large cluster had emerged in the greater Seoul area.

