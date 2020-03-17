World

China reports 21 new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Mainland China has reported 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections for Monday, up from 16 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,881, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,226 as of the end of Monday, up by 13 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, there were 12 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 11 of the fatalities.

The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 143 as of Monday, up 20 from a day earlier.

