Air NZ slashes Australia flights

By AAP Newswire

Air New Zealand has cut 13 routes to Australia and will run just 20 per cent of regular trans-Tasman capacity in a major overhaul of services.

New Zealand's flag carrier will take off from the capital, Wellington, and Christchurch, for Australia just twice a week; to Sydney.

It is not ruling out further cuts.

Qantas and Jetstar announced a similar move on Tuesday - cutting international capacity by 90 per cent - but are yet to outline which routes will be affected.

Virgin Australia is expected to deepen a small cut to its own trans-Tasman services imminently.

The Australian and New Zealand governments have both introduced mandatory quarantine arrangements, which require all arrivals to self-isolate for a fortnight.

From March 30 to June 30, all services to Adelaide, Cairns, Sunshine Coast, Coolangatta and Perth, and NZ resort town Queenstown will end.

The airline will run only the following routes;

* Wellington to Sydney (two return services per week)

* Christchurch to Sydney (two return services per week)

* Auckland to Sydney (seven return services per week)

* Auckland to Brisbane: (five return services per week)

* Auckland to Melbourne: (seven return services per week)

