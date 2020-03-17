NZ to raise coronavirus testing levels

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended New Zealand's low rates of testing for coronavirus, saying there is capacity to test more rigorously.

Just eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Kiwi soil, including an Australian man who was tested in Brisbane and flew to Wellington before discovering his positive result.

All are well; none require hospitalisation to assist in their recovery.

However, there are fears that New Zealand's low testing rate could be masking a bigger number of cases - and possible community transmission of the disease.

Health officials have tested just 524 individuals as of Monday, including 80 in the previous 24 hours.

Ms Ardern denied that number was too small, saying "our testing has been significant".

"We're ramping up to have the ability to have up to 1500 tests per day," she said on Tuesday morning.

"We have the capacity and we are continuing to build capacity."

Ms Ardern said she saw her job as providing the necessary equipment for health professionals to do their job, but gave them a clear message.

"If you believe you need to test, test," she said.

"It's up to those health professionals on the ground to make those decisions and test.

We have the ability to test far more than we are now ... we have built the space for those doctors and clinicians to test and they should."

World Health Organisation Director-Deneral Tedros Adhanom has called on countries to test as widely as possible for the virus.

"You can't fight a virus if you don't know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission," Dr Adhanom said.

"Every case we find and treat limits the expansion of the disease."