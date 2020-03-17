World

Biden and Sanders poised to debate

By AAP Newswire

Senator Bernie Sanders reacts during former Vice President Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

The largest labour union in the US is supporting Joe Biden's presidential campaign, with the National Education Association endorsing the former vice president for the Democratic nomination.

The NEA's board of directors chose Biden over his last remaining primary rival Bernie Sanders.

NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, whose union tops three million members, called Biden a "tireless advocate for public education" and "the partner that students and educators need now in the White House".

The union's decision came with Biden on the cusp of stretching out an insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders.

The two candidates meet on Sunday for their first one-on-one debate, two days before four populous states - Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio - hold primaries with a combined 577 delegates up for grabs.

Biden currently leads Sanders by more than 150 delegates with more than half of the national total already awarded, a gap that means Sanders must win 57 per cent of the remaining delegates to wrest the nomination from Biden. There is no precedent for such a comeback.

In the four states that vote on Tuesday, almost 760,000 voters live in households with at least one NEA member, according to the union. NEA officials said the union's PAC would immediate push digital advertising into the four states on Biden's behalf, while also communicating with NEA households.

Latest articles

National

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

The RSL has now cancelled public Anzac Day services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

A judge has denounced the “immoral actions” of a woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl.

AAP Newswire
National

Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

Julia Gillard is self-isolating in the UK after embracing Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, at an event in London earlier this month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus

Italy has earmarked 25 billion euros to help the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 in the locked-down nation.

AAP Newswire