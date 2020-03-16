World

Iran death toll from coronavirus now 853

By AAP Newswire

People wearing facemasks in Tehran - AAP

1 of 1

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853 with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official has tweeted, adding that 14,991 people have been infected across Iran.

"In the past 24 hours we had 1053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths," Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted on Monday.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

