Ardern to deport non-quarantiners

By AAP Newswire

Jacinda Arden has announced tough new anti-virus measures. - AAP

New Zealand will deport visitors who choose not to self-isolate on arrival and will clamp down on public gatherings in fresh efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued advice to end gatherings of more than 500 people to maintain public health standards.

As of 1am on Monday NZDT, any arrivals to New Zealand soil - except from Pacific nations - need to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Despite New Zealand's reputation as a hospitable destination for tourists, Ms Ardern issued a warning to anyone considering non-compliance.

"Frankly, you are not welcome and you should leave before you are deported," she said.

"There will be zero tolerance for those who do not follow the rules for self-isolation ... this reinforces how serious we are about protecting the health of New Zealanders.

"We will look after you if you look after us."

Ms Ardern's stance on deportations is likely to raise eyebrows in Canberra, given her strong words for Australia's deportations policy as recently as last month.

In Sydney, Ms Ardern stood alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and told him "do not deport your people and your problems" - a reference to serious criminals without connections to New Zealand that Australia has deported in recent years.

The government will also enforce self-isolation rules on its own citizens by fining them should non-compliance become a problem.

More than 12,000 people have begun or completed a period of personal quarantine, including five MPs who will stay away from parliament this week.

New Zealand recorded no new positive tests on Monday and has just eight confirmed cases.

One of those is an Australian, reported as Andrew Reynaud, who tested himself in Brisbane before flying to Wellington without knowing the result of the test.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said he was "surprised and disappointed" Mr Reynaud took the flight.

A Wellington cafe Mr Reynaud frequented has closed as a precaution.

Ms Ardern said "festivals, fairs, sporting, religious and cultural events" to be held either indoors or outdoors should be cancelled, with further guidance to come on other events.

"I know this decision is hugely disappointing. I know it will have an impact on a large number of communities," she said.

"But we are making this decision in the best interests of New Zealanders.

"We do not want to be Italy."

Schools and universities will remain open, but asked to reduce bigger gatherings.

Health officials have conducted just 524 tests since the coronavirus outbreak began, restricting testing to the most likely cases, but expect to rapidly ramp up testing in the coming days.

Ms Ardern says Kiwis should expect that number to rise imminently.

