US moves nearer to coronavirus shutdown

US officials across the country have acted to curtail many elements of daily life to fight the coronavirus outbreak, with health officials recommending that groups of 50 or more don't get together and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.

State governors were closing restaurants, bars, and schools as the nation sank deeper into chaos over the crisis. Travellers returning home from overseas trips were stuck in line for hours at major airports for screenings, causing them to be crammed into just the kind of crowded spaces that public health officials have been urging people to avoid.

In a sign of the impending economic gloom on the horizon, the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero. President Donald Trump sought to calm a jittery nation by declaring that the government has "tremendous control" over the situation and urged people to stop the panic buying of grocery staples that has depleted the shelves of stores around the country. Gun stores started seeing a similar run on weapons and ammunition as the panic intensified.

As Americans struggled to come to terms with how to change their daily habits, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a dramatic recommendation: Because large events can fuel the spread of the disease, it said gatherings of 50 people or more should be cancelled or postponed throughout the country for the next eight weeks.

But in a sign of the difficulty of striking the right balance, the statement from the CDC also said the recommendation does not apply to "the day to day operation of organisations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses."

Even before the warning, parts of the country already look like a ghost town, and others are about to follow as theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers, Bars and restaurants have been ordered to close in New York, Ohio and Illinois.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed to prevent the virus's spread.

"I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing," said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

There is no indication Trump is considering such a move.

Meanwhile, harsh criticism rained on Trump and his administration Sunday from state and local officials over long lines of returning international passengers at some US airports.

About 3,000 Americans returning from Europe were stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.

The passengers, many of them rushing home because of fears they would be stuck in Europe, were screened for coronavirus symptoms before they were allowed to leave the airport.

Long lines also formed Saturday in Boston, Dallas and others of the 13 airports that are accepting return flights from Europe.

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University, said he was "appalled" by what he saw Saturday at nearby O'Hare.

"If they weren't exposed to COVID-19 before, they probably are now. From a public health perspective, this is malpractice," Murphy said in a statement Sunday. "The lack of preparation and concern is unfathomable."

New York City announced that it will be closing public schools from Monday, joining most of the rest of the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio said "I became convinced ... that there is no other choice."

But not all government officials were as concerned. Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted a picture of himself and his children at a crowded metro restaurant Saturday night.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes encouraged people to go to local restaurants and pubs despite the warnings of health officials.