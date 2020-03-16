World

NZ central bank slashes rate to 0.25%

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand's Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr - AAP

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has slashed the country's Official Cash Rate to just 0.25 per cent, down from 1.0 per cent.

New Zealand's central bank, which held an emergency meeting on Sunday, also took the step of guaranteeing the rate for the next 12 months as the country looks to cushion the effects of the coronavirus.

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is the lowest in the Reserve Bank's (RBNZ) history.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to announce a multi-billion dollar economic support package on Tuesday.

An RBNZ statement painted a gloomy economic picture, saying COVID-19 would have a "significant negative impact" on the South Pacific country, but did suggest a few reasons for positivity.

"New Zealand's financial system remains sound and our major financial institutions are well capitalised and liquid," it read.

"The government is operating an expansionary fiscal policy and has imminent intentions to increase its support with a fiscal package to provide both targeted and broad-based economic stimulus."

The OCR is unlikely to drop to zero.

In its meeting on Sunday, the Monetary Policy Committee agreed that "should further stimulus be required, a large scale asset purchase programme of New Zealand government bonds would be preferable to further OCR reductions".

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the RBNZ "looks set to explore unconventional tools rather than to test the limits of the OCR".

"There will be considerable inter-play between monetary and fiscal policy. The government will be borrowing heavily to support the economy, and the RBNZ can effectively provide the funding," Mr Tuffley said.

The RBNZ has also put off new requirements for banks to hold more capital, which it believes will support the availability of credit.

