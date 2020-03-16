Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

5370537724001

Pope Francis has ventured into a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Francis left the Vatican unannounced to pray at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and then walked along one of Rome's main streets to visit St Marcello church to pray before a crucifix that was used in a procession when the plague hit Rome in 1522.