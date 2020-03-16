World

Ireland shuts pubs ahead of St Pat’s Day

By AAP Newswire

National Concert Hall in Dublin - AAP

1 of 1

The Irish government says all pubs in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of singing in packed Dublin venues sparked anger on social media.

The move comes just two days before the country's national day, St Patrick's Day, which traditionally sees bars across the country packed from early in the day.

The annual parade celebrating the day had already been cancelled.

Ireland has had 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

It closed schools and universities last week and advised people to cancel all indoor gatherings of 100 people or more.

But it stopped short of closing cafes, bars and restaurants, as some European countries have done, citing the potential impact on workers and small businesses and saying owners should ensure customers are kept at a safe distance from each other.

But videos showing packed bars with sing-alongs and crowded streets in Temple Bar, Dublin's busiest nightlife district, went viral on social media on Saturday under the #CloseThePubs hashtag.

One stag party, usually involving a group of men celebrating shortly before one of their number gets married, was shown walking down the street in medical overalls and face masks.

Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris, described the images of packed pubs as an insult to medical workers.

A number of pubs had announced voluntary closures, but on Sunday afternoon the government moved after a meeting with pub owners, and called on "all public houses and bars (including hotel bars) to close from this evening until at least March 29".

Publicans reported "real difficulty in implementing ... guidelines on social distancing ... as pubs are specifically designed to promote social interaction in a situation where alcohol reduces personal inhibitions," the statement said.

It called on people not to organise private parties for the same reason.

Twitter users praised the pubs that had closed voluntarily, with the DublinByPub.ie bar guide offering a list of responsible pubs "to go on the lash in when this is all over".

Latest articles

National

Morrison back as preferred PM: Newspoll

Scott Morrison has overtaken Labor leader Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister, according to a Newspoll survey published by The Australian.

AAP Newswire
National

Child safety dept to face toddler inquest

A coroner is set to examine the lessons to be learnt over the death of a Queensland toddler who was known to the state government’s child safety department.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for earlier indigenous heart checks

Screening of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for heart diseases should start at 18 to discover high-risk people sooner, health experts say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus

Italy has earmarked 25 billion euros to help the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 in the locked-down nation.

AAP Newswire