Netanyahu’s rival set to form Israeli govt

By AAP Newswire

Benny Gantz - AAP

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will task Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White alliance with forming a government, his spokesman says.

The decision was made after a majority of MPs recommended the task be given to Gantz - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival - in a series of meetings with Rivlin on Sunday.

Israel has been without a government for more than a year after three inconclusive elections left no party able to build a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu claimed victory following Israel's parliamentary election in Israel on March 2.

His Likud party emerged as the largest party in Israel's Knesset with 36 seats.

Gantz' Blue and White came in second with 33 seats.

On Sunday, a disjointed opposition came together to back Gantz, including Avigdor Liberman of the ultra-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party and 15 lawmakers on the Arab Joint List.

