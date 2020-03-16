World

Goldman Sachs Sydney worker has virus

By AAP Newswire

Goldman Sachs - AAP

1 of 1

Goldman Sachs Group says two of its employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The investment bank said it received confirmation on Friday that an employee in its Plumtree Court office in London tested positive for coronavirus and another employee in Sydney.

The London employee has not been in the office since March 9, and remains in isolation at home, the company said in an email to its employees.

Goldman has notified those who had recent close contact with the person.

"All other employees can work as normal on Monday," it added.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed that there will be no disruption to its trading operations.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Plumbing apprentice awarded Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship

Alertness, skilled, determined and knowledgeable is what makes Jordan Jenkins the type of apprentice any tradie boss wants on a worksite. The second-year plumbing apprentice was awarded the Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship on Friday night by the...

James Bennett
News

‘Morning Light’ shines at GV Health

A collaboration between Kaiela Arts Shepparton, McKellars Picture Framing and Wall Art and Goulburn Valley Health has resulted in new artworks for the health service. The three watercolour pieces form the series Morning Light by local indigenous...

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus

Italy has earmarked 25 billion euros to help the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 in the locked-down nation.

AAP Newswire