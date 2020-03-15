World

Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1484

By AAP Newswire

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - AAP

1 of 1

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan has risen to 1484, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to public broadcaster NHK data on Sunday.

Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29 on Saturday, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include seven from the cruise ship.

