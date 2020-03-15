World

UK poised to impose drastic virus measures

By AAP Newswire

A Coronavirus Pod outside a hospital in London, - AAP

1 of 1

People in Britain aged over 70 will be instructed soon by the government to stay in strict isolation for four months as part of a planned response to coronavirus, broadcaster ITV's political editor says.

Robert Peston said on Saturday the government was likely to enforce a "wartime-style" mobilisation effort in the next five-to-20 days.

Other measures being planned included the forced requisitioning of hotels and other buildings as temporary hospitals and the requisitioning of private hospitals, he said.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Stars react to Hanks, Wilson virus news

Hollywood has sent its best wishes to superstar actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson following their coronavirus diagnosis.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

LA launches Weinstein extradition bid

After being sentenced to 23 years in prison, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of being extradited to Los Angeles to face more sexual assault charges.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Perry brings pop power to Vic high country

International superstar Katy Perry belted out more than a dozen songs in a special performance enjoyed by thousands at a Victorian alpine tourist town.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire