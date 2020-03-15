UK poised to impose drastic virus measures

World
UK poised to impose drastic virus measuresBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
People in Britain aged over 70 will be instructed soon by the government to stay in strict isolation for four months as part of a planned response to coronavirus, broadcaster ITV's political editor says.
Robert Peston said on Saturday the government was likely to enforce a "wartime-style" mobilisation effort in the next five-to-20 days.
Other measures being planned included the forced requisitioning of hotels and other buildings as temporary hospitals and the requisitioning of private hospitals, he said.