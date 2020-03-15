World

UK and Australian PMs discuss coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart have discussed international co-operation in responding to the coronavirus pandemic in a telephone call, Boris Johnson's office says.

"The two leaders updated each other on their countries' respective responses to the virus and agreed on the need to take a science-based approach to mitigate its impact," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"(They) also agreed on the need for international co-ordination as the crisis continues, particularly to ensure countries have access to the healthcare equipment and supplies they need to tackle the outbreak," he said.

"Finally they resolved to work closely, including through the G20, on efforts to prevent long-term economic damage from coronavirus which would further impact people's lives."

