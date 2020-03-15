World

US extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

The United States has expanded the European coronavirus travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to the list, while President Donald Trump said he was tested for the virus.

"The president has made a decision to suspend all travel" to Britain and Ireland effective at midnight on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House press briefing on Saturday.

The action came after "a unanimous recommendation" from "all of our health experts," Pence said, as the number of coronavirus cases surge in those countries.

In Britain, the death toll on Saturday nearly doubled from the previous day, to 21.

"They've had a little bit of activity, unfortunately," Trump told reporters earlier in the briefing. "If you don't have to travel, I wouldn't do it."

The ban will apply to anyone who was physically present in Britain and Ireland in the 14 days prior to their attempted entry to the US.

Pence specified that US citizens "can come home" and will be "funnelled through specific airports and processed".

They will undergo medical screening and will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Certain visa holders, foreign diplomats and some others are also exempt from the restrictions.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 30-day ban on most travel from Europe that took effect on Friday at midnight.

The president said on Saturday that he was considering imposing domestic travel restrictions.

Trump also said he had been tested for the virus on Friday night and was awaiting the results, which would take a day or two to receive.

"I had my temperature taken coming into the room," he said at the news conference, adding that it was "perfectly normal".

There are more than 1620 cases of the virus and 41 deaths recorded in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

However, the real number of cases is likely higher, since jurisdictions across the country complain of a lack of testing ability.

New York state reported its first virus-related death on Saturday.

Latest articles

Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division’s top tier during today’s division two grand final. After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally’s talented team will look to ice...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney’s Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card. Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire