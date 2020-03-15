World

Philippines declares Manila night curfew

By AAP Newswire

Manila - AAP

Philippine officials have announced a night-time curfew in the capital and say people in the densely populated region should leave their homes during the daytime only for work or urgent errands under restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus.

Drastic steps announced by President Rodrigo Duterte this past week sparked widespread confusion and questions, prompting officials on Saturday to detail the measures and issue guidelines for the month-long restrictions in Manila that will take effect on Sunday.

The measures include suspending domestic travel by land, air and sea to and from the capital region, home to more than 12 million people.

Large gatherings like concerts and movies will be prohibited and most government work in executive department offices will be suspended in the metropolis.

Suspensions of school classes at all levels were extended by a month.

A copy of the guidelines said the movement of people in the metropolis "shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work".

"If you'll go to work, go. If you need to go out for medical treatment, go. If you'll buy food, go, but other than that, stay home," Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told a news conference.

"We should practice social distancing."

Philippine health officials reported 34 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 98.

Eight of the patients have died.

Ano said the 8 pm-5am curfew, which was not among the restrictions announced by Duterte on Thursday, would apply to non-essential trips and leisure gatherings like parties, family reunions and concerts.

