Indonesia minister confirmed to have virus

By AAP Newswire

Jakarta mosque cleaners - AAP

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has been hospitalised in Jakarta after he contracted coronavirus, a government official says, the most high-profile case so far to be confirmed in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Jakarta's governor said the city will close all schools for at least two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the first cases were also reported in other parts of the archipelago.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, reported on Saturday 27 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed infections to 96 and deaths to five.

Sumadi's family had given approval for the announcement after the minister had been on "the front line and a very important part of containing the impact of COVID-19", Pratikno, who is state secretary in charge of administrative support for the office of president, told a news conference.

The condition of Sumadi, 63, who had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was showing an improvement, said Albertus Budi Sulistya, deputy head of the Gatot Soebroto Hospital.

"He was initially being treated for other illnesses in a private hospital until he had difficulty breathing, then some medical equipment had to be brought in," said Sulistya.

The health ministry had conducted some tracing of people Sumadi had recently met and "would immediately begin testing as required", said Pratikno.

The transport minister had sat in a room with number of ministers and the army head during the cabinet meeting earlier this week, which was also attended by President Joko Widodo.

