Two foreigners held in Burkina Faso freed

A Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 have been released to the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in neighbouring Mali and appear to be in good health, a mission spokesman says.

Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto went missing while travelling through Burkina Faso, a country where jihadist groups are active and have kidnapped foreigners in the past.