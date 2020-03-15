World

Iraqi military says 33 rockets hit base

By AAP Newswire

Iraq's military says 33 Katyusha rockets have been launched against Taji base north of Baghdad which houses US-led coalition troops, with the attack critically injuring several Iraqi air defence servicemen.

The military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area, it said in a statement, and promised to arrest those responsible.

The military said the US or other foreign forces should not use the attack as pretext to take military action without Iraq's approval.

It called on all foreign troops to quickly implement a parliamentary resolution calling for their withdrawal.

