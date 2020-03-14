Imams issue Christchurch Invitation

For the past year - in fact, the past decade - Christchurch has been synonymous with tragedy.

The 2011 earthquake devastated the city, killing scores, dislocating thousands and prompting a rebuild previously unknown in New Zealand's modern history.

Last year, a gunman delivered another vast trauma when he attacked two mosques, killing 51 Kiwis at their houses of worship.

As the city prepares to mark a year from the mass shooting on Sunday, an idea has sprouted to change perceptions of the South Island city.

The "Christchurch Invitation".

Imam Gamal Fouda of Al Noor mosque, and imam Alabi Lateef Zikrullah, of Linwood Islamic Centre, say the Christchurch Invitation is their response to the mass of support received in the aftermath of the attack.

"Thousands of people from all over the world asked us how they could help us, and what can they do," imam Fouda said.

The imams have declared three principles to comprise the Christchurch Invitation.

Spread peace, feed the hungry, and reconnect.

"Overcoming division, and creating a kinder and more peaceful world, starts with these three simple actions," imam Fouda said.

"We need to do things together - a smile to another person, at least - the smallest thing that you can do to recognise other people and to start your day with something good."

The Christchurch Invitation is being championed by the local paper, the Christchurch Press.

The principles are drawn from the teachings of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

"Streams of visitors arrived at our mosques over the following months (after the attack)," the imams said in a joint statement.

"They came from many countries, many in tears, and a carpet of flowers was woven together with messages of hope and aroha, of love.

"The support we received was humbling.

"The power of the response made us ask 'how can we ensure that this great force results in real change?'

"'How can we work to make sure this does not happen again - to anyone, anywhere?'

"Our deep wish is that the March 15 flood of support builds into something lasting; something that benefits everyone.

"This is an invitation to remember what we saw, to recognise that this was us, and to keep those intentions alive. We want people to remember the loss - forgetting helps no-one - but we want to remind them of the hope. And there is hope."

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for New Zealanders to use the anniversary as a reminder to call out racism and intolerance.

"If we stand up and say this is not who we are, then (we need to be) demonstrating it every single day," she said.

"The way we teach our kids. The way we act in our workplace. The way we respond to bullies and racism and discrimination.

"That is what I think that we can best do to honour the legacy of those that were lost."

Ms Ardern believes the attacks had "fundamentally changed" New Zealand, but there was opportunity to create good from the grief.

"An understanding has been built between New Zealanders and our New Zealand Muslim community," she said.

"That in large part is because the community have opened their doors.

"I've had New Zealanders telling me they've visited a mosque for the first time.

"They've had conversations about faith.

"It doesn't mean we have ... removed discrimination from our community.

"I would like to think there is a growing and common resolve that we are defined by what we are not, as much as by what we are."