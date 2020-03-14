World

Trump declares virus US national emergency

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $US50 billion ($A81 billion) in federal aid to fight the disease. Trump made the announcement at a Rose Garden news conference on Friday. Trump said he was declaring the national emergency in order to "unleash the full power of the federal government". He urged every state to set up emergency centres to help fight the virus. Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility" in treating patients. He also announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities, as his administration has come under fire for being too slow in making the test available. The partnership will include drive-through testing in some locations and an online portal to screen those seeking to get tested. Still, Trump said that officials don't want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms. "It's totally unnecessary," Trump said. He added, "This will pass."

