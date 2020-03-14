Turkey, Russia back joint patrols in Syria

5370537724001

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, have agreed on the details of a ceasefire deal in northwestern Syria and will soon start joint patrols along a major highway, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says.

Turkey and Russia will create "joint co-ordination centres" to monitor a ceasefire in the embattled Idlib province, Akar said in Ankara, according to state news agency Anadolu.