Turkey, Russia back joint patrols in Syria

By AAP Newswire

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, have agreed on the details of a ceasefire deal in northwestern Syria and will soon start joint patrols along a major highway, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says.

Turkey and Russia will create "joint co-ordination centres" to monitor a ceasefire in the embattled Idlib province, Akar said in Ankara, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal last week for a ceasefire in Idlib, agreeing to observe a security corridor along the M4 highway, among other measures.

A Russian military delegation has been holding talks in Ankara this week to co-ordinate the planned measures.

The joint patrols are going to start on March 15, Akar said.

A recent military onslaught by Russia-backed Syrian government forces in Idlib had brought Ankara, which backs some rebels, to the brink of open confrontation with Russia and dozens of Turkish troops were killed.

The escalation had displaced 1 million people in Idlib, near the Turkish border.

Akar spoke of "very good signs" that some locals started returning to their homes in Idlib, adding the Russian side has a "constructive" approach on further co-operation.

