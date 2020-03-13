Trump: ‘large scale’ virus testing soon

World

President Donald Trump says coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale but has not provided any details on how that would be accomplished.

"The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!" he wrote in a tweet on Friday morning.

Trump also criticised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the US organisations leading the fight against the deadly infection, for having a testing system that he said would "always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic".

Trump did not elaborate on why the system was inadequate but on Thursday, the top US official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, said people could not get tests easily and the US testing system "is not really geared to what we need right now".

US officials and lawmakers are struggling to get a sense of how many people in the country have contracted the virus, which they attribute to low testing rates.

