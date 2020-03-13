Christchurch prayers hear unifying message

Over a thousand Muslims, including many travelling Australians, have gathered for a combined prayer service in Christchurch to mark a year since New Zealand's largest mass shooting.

On March 15 last year, 51 worshippers from the Al Noor and Linwood Islamic Centre mosques were killed in a targetted attack.

Tony Green, a worshipper from the Al Noor mosque, said the gathering was spiritual but not emotional.

"We accept life and we accept death. So there was a calmness, but a profound calmness," he said.

Farid Ahmad, a survivor who lost his wife in the attack, said it was only after the service that the attendees became emotional.

"Our prayers are peaceful. We were trying to connect with God and so it was very peaceful," he said.

"When we came outside it was emotional because everyone was showing their sympathy."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those in attendance, her head covered with a scarf.

She met with female worshippers before observing the service from a hospitality suite.

Al Noor Imam Gamal Fouda addressed the combined congregations on Friday with a message of the importance of charity.

"We must strive to be a blessing," Mr Green said of Imam Fouda's central message.

"Every person has an obligation to do charity.

"Charity is not just dispersement of wealth from wealthy people, but supporting the blind. Offering good words. Helping the weak.

"He called on us to practise goodness and follow a path of healing.

"The people who died last year have to have died for a purpose. And that's an invitation to everybody."

The occasion drew plenty of outsiders from around New Zealand and Australia, with journalist Waleed Aly among those in attendance.

Another was Sydneysider Shazil Rehman, who travelled as part of Muslim Aid Australia, to offer support to survivors and their families.

"A considerable amount of Aussies have come down, not just today but last year when the event happened," Mr Rehman said.

He said Imam Fouda's message of charity and understanding was powerful.

"Whatever it takes to bring people together, to get an understanding out there, we need to do it," he said.

"That's what caused this tragedy in the first place. A lack of understanding, of awareness.

"Together we can make the world a better place, like Michael Jackson said."