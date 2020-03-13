Adviser to Iran supreme leader ‘has virus’

5370537724001

A top adviser to Iran's utmost authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been infected with the coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.

"Ali Akbar Velayati, who also is the head of Tehran's Masih Daneshvari hospital, had contacts with many coronavirus patients in past few weeks. He has been infected and is under quarantine now," Tasnim reported on Thursday.