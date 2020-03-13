World

US Democratic debate shifts location

By AAP Newswire

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

The next debate in the US Democratic Party's primary race for the presidential nomination will be moved from Arizona to Washington DC and conducted without a studio audience, the Democratic National Committee says.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to reduce cross-country travel, all parties decided to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in DC with no live audience," Democratic spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

The debate is scheduled for Sunday and will feature Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Broadcaster Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was also set to be a presenter at the debate, was possibly exposed to coronavirus and will not attend, the statement said, noting he remains symptom-free.

