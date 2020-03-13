US Democratic debate shifts location

World
US Democratic debate shifts locationBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
The next debate in the US Democratic Party's primary race for the presidential nomination will be moved from Arizona to Washington DC and conducted without a studio audience, the Democratic National Committee says.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to reduce cross-country travel, all parties decided to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in DC with no live audience," Democratic spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
The debate is scheduled for Sunday and will feature Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Broadcaster Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was also set to be a presenter at the debate, was possibly exposed to coronavirus and will not attend, the statement said, noting he remains symptom-free.