World

Madoff eyes ‘dying, personal’ freedom plea

By AAP Newswire

Bernard Madoff - AAP

1 of 1

A dying Bernard Madoff wants to tell the US judge who will decide whether to free him from prison that he has accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme and is sincerely remorseful for his crimes and how they have affected victims.

In court papers filed late on Wednesday and early Thursday, Madoff's lawyer Brandon Sample asked Circuit Judge Denny Chin to schedule a hearing in Manhattan where the 81-year-old Madoff could speak by phone from his prison in Butner, North Carolina, where he has served nearly 11 years of his 150-year term.

A hearing would "likely to be the last proceeding in this case before Mr Madoff's death," expected within 18 months, Sample said.

"Allowing Mr Madoff to give what is, in effect, a final dying, personal plea is eminently reasonable."

Sample also submitted a letter from a person who agreed to house Madoff, but asked it not be made public because it "could lead to harassment or other invasions of the letter writer's privacy given the extremely public nature of this case".

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which opposes Madoff's release, declined to comment.

Prosecutors have said Madoff used his firm Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities LLC to swindle thousands of individuals, charities, pension funds and hedge funds, including many with ties to the Jewish community, over multiple decades.

A court-appointed trustee estimated Madoff's customers lost $US17.5 billion ($A27.1 billion), of which nearly $US14 billion has been recovered.

Prosecutors estimated the fraud at $US64.8 billion, based on amounts Madoff told customers they had in their accounts just before his December 2008 arrest.

Chin called Madoff's crimes "extraordinarily evil" in imposing the 150-year sentence in June 2009.

Madoff is seeking "compassionate release" under the First Step Act, a bipartisan 2018 law affording early freedom to some older prisoners, often for health reasons.

Sample has said Madoff is dying of kidney failure, and is also confined to a wheelchair and battling several other illnesses.

Prosecutors have said the scope of Madoff's crimes, his refusal to accept responsibility, and his practice of "deflecting blame" toward victims in interviews from prison justify keeping him behind bars.

Latest articles

National

Virus forces Greek Festival cancellation

Queensland’s coronavirus tally sits at 27 while a major festival has been cancelled for the first time in 44 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases went to music festival, MCG

A person infected with the coronavirus attended the women’s T20 World Cup final at the MCG, while another went to the Golden Plains music festival.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus could force mass closures in NSW

NSW is escalating efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, with fears as many as 1.6 million could be infected in a statewide outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire