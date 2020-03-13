World

Princess Cruises announces two-month halt

By AAP Newswire

Grand Princess cruise ship off US - AAP

1 of 1

Carnival's Princess Cruise lines will halt the operations of its 18 ships for 60 days due to the coronavirus, the company says.

The move affects all cruises until May 10.

In a statement, the company admitted this was "a difficult business decision".

People on board ships that will end cruises in the next five days will not experience disruptions.

Those beyond March 17 will be ended at specified locations.

There have been outbreaks of the virus on cruise ships. Notably, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was one of the early cases and questions have been raised about how the incident was handled.

The cruise industry is among those hard hit economically, and US President Donald Trump has pledged to aid airlines, cruise ships and other travel companies.

The US has had 38 deaths linked to the coronavirus - with 30 in Washington state alone, where an outbreak was linked to a nursing home, while 38 states and Washington DC have reported cases.

Latest articles

National

Virus forces Greek Festival cancellation

Queensland’s coronavirus tally sits at 27 while a major festival has been cancelled for the first time in 44 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases went to music festival, MCG

A person infected with the coronavirus attended the women’s T20 World Cup final at the MCG, while another went to the Golden Plains music festival.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus could force mass closures in NSW

NSW is escalating efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, with fears as many as 1.6 million could be infected in a statewide outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire