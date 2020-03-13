World

Virus ‘major shock’ to global economy: ECB

By AAP Newswire

Christine Lagarde - AAP

1 of 1

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called on governments to draw up a co-ordinated action plan to tackle what she said was "a major shock" to the global economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the risk of recession depended "on the strength and the collective approach of all players".

The world can only deal with the crisis "if we come together," the ECB chief said.

The crisis, she said, had forced the ECB to delay its review of the bank's monetary operations.

The ECB early unveiled a coronavirus crisis package including boosting its bond-buying program by an extra 120 billion euros ($A210 billion) this year and offering emergency credit for banks - but it stopped short of cutting interest rates.

The ECB said it hoped its action "will support favourable financing conditions for the real economy in times of heightened uncertainty".

The Frankfurt-based bank also said it was leaving its benchmark refinancing rate on hold at a historic low of 0 per cent and its deposit rate at minus 0.5 per cent.

Latest articles

Soccer

Real Madrid stars sent home, league stops

Spain’s La Liga has been suspended as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine because of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory ready for clash with Sydney FC

Perth Glory will be aiming to get out of their recent funk when they take on Sydney FC on enemy territory on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Rojas fit for Victory-Phoenix in A-League

Marco Rojas has been managing a minor injury but will be fit to suit up for Melbourne Victory when they face the Phoenix in Sunday’s A-League clash.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire