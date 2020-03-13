World

Virus woes prompt Mars rover mission delay

By AAP Newswire

ExoMars rover

1 of 1

The European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos say they are postponing a planned joint mission to Mars until 2022, in part due to travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak

The ExoMars mission was due to launch this year but concerns about possible technical problems had already prompted both agencies to discuss the delay.

"It is driven primarily by the need to maximise the robustness of all ExoMars systems as well as force majeure circumstances related to exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in Europe which left our experts practically no possibility to proceed with travels to partner industries," Roscosmos' director-general Dmitry Rogozin said in a statement.

The mission's goal is to put a rover on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars.

Scientists hope the rover, packed with high-tech instruments and named after British chemist Rosalind Franklin, will be able to dig for biological signatures of life below the martian surface and also provide further insights into the planet's history of water.

"We want to make ourselves 100 per cent sure of a successful mission," said ESA Director General Jan Woerner.

"We cannot allow ourselves any margin of error. More verification activities will ensure a safe trip and the best scientific results on Mars."

