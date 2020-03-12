World

EU slams Trump’s virus travel ban

By AAP Newswire

European Council President Charles Michel - AAP

1 of 1

The European Union has slammed the new anti-virus travel ban announced by US President Donald Trump, lashing out at an "unilateral" decision taken "without consultation".

In a joint statement by EU Council president Charles Michel and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the two leaders insisted the coronavirus pandemic was a "global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires co-operation rather than unilateral action".

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," they said on Thursday.

Given Italy's nationwide shutdown and other measures, von der Leyen and Michel also dismissed Trump's suggestion the EU had not done enough in fighting the disease.

"The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus," they said.

Trump said all European travel would be cut off but Homeland Security officials later clarified the new restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in Europe's passport-free travel zone at any point for 14 days before their arrival to the United States.

The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries including EU members France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria and Belgium, where the bloc has its headquarters but also others such as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The restrictions announced by Trump do not apply to the United Kingdom, where the number of confirmed cases has reached 460, or Ireland, which is not part of Schengen.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's latest figures, more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe and more than 700 people have died on the continent.

With the virus now present in all 27 EU countries, the bloc's top officials have pledged to stand united in fighting the disease.

Latest articles

News

Sweet relief, big reward

William and Andrew Frost have a new outlook on healthy eating and healthy lifestyles, and an extra $50 each in their pockets, thanks to a family challenge. The boys, aged 10 and seven respectively, were challenged by their parents Sonia and Brett...

Olivia Duffey
News

Market strength

The sale of two district properties for nearly $20 million has highlighted the strength of the regional market, according to the selling agent. Elders Deniliquin real estate agent Matt Horne sold the two properties last month. Woperana Station, at...

Daniel Hughes
News

Access the state collection

As part of Harmony Week, the Central Murray Regional Library is promoting the multicultural collection at State Library of NSW. SLNSW has books in 43 different languages and they are available for loan to library borrowers free of charge. Books are...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Aust MH17 files ‘possibly hacked’: court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
World

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site

A hotel being used by China to monitor people connected to coronavirus patients has collapsed, killing 10, as the number of cases continues to drop.

AAP Newswire