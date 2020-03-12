World

New York puts off St Patrick’s Day parade

By AAP Newswire

Chicago has cancelled its St Patrick's Day parade. - AAP

The New York City St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced.

The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection.

The New York parade honouring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said while the risk of transmission might be lower in an outdoor gathering, health experts had urged him to call it off.

St Patrick's Day parades in some other big cities, including Chicago, Boston and even the Irish capital of Dublin, were called off earlier.

New York City officials had held off, saying they weren't certain that a large outdoor event -- as opposed to a more intimate setting -- posed enough of a risk of spreading the virus to warrant cancellation. But officials had noted that they would keep weighing the question as more information developed.

Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St Patrick's Day parades amid concerns about spread of the new coronavirus, calling off an event that attracts tens of thousands of revellers who line the streets, pack themselves into pubs and peer into a river that every year is turned bright green.

Chicago's mayor said she couldn't risk the kind of gathering that scientists warn could hasten the further spread of COVID-19.

"Like cities across the nation, we concluded that having a parade at this time posed an unnecessary risk to the public's health," Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference with a supportive Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The mayor of Savannah, Georgia, later announced that city's 196-year-old St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Tuesday, and a weekend festival had been called off as well.

Chicago's parade had been scheduled for Saturday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

"We all know what the St. Patrick's Day celebrations mean to the city of Chicago," said Pritzker, a Democrat. "Because of what we've seen nationally, and across the world, of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call."

Indeed, it was deemed the right call in cities from Boston and Philadelphia to Denver, Dallas, San Francisco and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The cities of Dublin - the one in Ohio and the one in Ireland - also pulled the plugs on their parades.

The cancellations come as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs. In the US, the total has topped 1000. Worldwide, more than 119,000 have been infected, and more than 4200 have died.

