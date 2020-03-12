World

Iraq rocket attack: Aust personnel safe

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Australian soldiers training Iraqis at Taji camp - AAP

1 of 1

A rocket attack on a coalition forces military base in Iraq has killed three people and wounded more than 10, but no Australians are among the casualties.

The assault on the Taji military camp north of Baghdad involved about 15 rockers.

"There are no Australian casualties, with all Australian Defence Force personnel confirmed as being safe," Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

"Defence is closely monitoring the situation."

The base houses soldiers and military contractors.

It's believed two Americans and a British national were killed, according to US officials cited by Reuters.

Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been firing rockets at bases in Iraq that host US forces and the area around the US embassy in Baghdad.

