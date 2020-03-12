Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

The World Health Organisation has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, as Britain and Italy announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the disease.

US authorities are also considering new steps to battle the virus that emerged in China in December and has spread around the world, halting industry, grounding flights, closing schools and forcing events to be postponed.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he said, using the formal name of the coronavirus.

There are now more than 118,000 infections in 114 countries and 4291 people have died of the virus, with the numbers expected to climb, Tedros said.

Use of the word pandemic does not change the WHO's response, the organisation's emergencies program head Mike Ryan said.

Edinburgh University professor of infectious disease epidemiology Mark Woolhouse said the coronavirus was not going away soon.

"It is now clear that COVID-19 is going to be with us for a considerable length of time and the actions that we take must be actions that we can live with for a prolonged period," he said.

Before the WHO's comments, Italy - the European country worst hit by the virus - and Britain announced they were setting aside large sums to fight the flu-like disease.

Britain launched a STG30 billion ($A59 billion) economic stimulus plan as new finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy faced a "significant impact" from the spread of the virus, even if it was likely to be temporary.

"Up to a fifth of the working-age population could need to be off work at any one time. And business supply chains are being disrupted around the globe," Sunak said in an annual budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

He announced a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, including a year-long suspension of a property tax paid by smaller firms.

The health system and other public services would receive an extra STG5 billion ($A9.9 billion) to help counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Italy's cabinet said it would need 7.5 billion euros ($A13.1 billion) to fight the virus, but since then the emergency has escalated and the nation, already close to recession, is under lockdown, with the death toll now 827.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday earmarked the equivalent of $A43.4 billion to ease the economic impact.

He said that already tough restrictions on movement might be tightened further after the northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, asked for all shops to shut and public transport to close.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 70 per cent of the population was likely to be infected as the virus spreads around the world in the absence of a cure.