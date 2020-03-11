World

SKorea reports jump in coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Medical personnel check employees in Seoul. - AAP

1 of 1

South Korea has reported a jump in new coronavirus cases as authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call centre where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Another 242 new cases were reported compared with only 35 a day earlier, bringing the total in Asia's worst outbreak outside mainland China to 7,755, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose by one to 60.

The daily tally of new cases in South Korea peaked at 909 on February 29, as authorities tested about 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the nation's epidemic.

With that task almost done, the infection rate had slowed in recent days, raising hopes that South Korea might be bringing the virus under control.

But new clusters at the call centre in Seoul, and among teachers and students of a dance school with classes around the country, have kept authorities on high alert for a fresh spike in infections.

Fifty-two of the latest infections were in Seoul but authorities did not say how many of those were linked directly to the call centre operated by an insurance company.

Authorities say they are testing the 200 staff who worked on the floor where the first cases were discovered, while monitoring others in the centre's workforce of up to 800 people.

More than 140 new infections were in the worst-hit city of Daegu, where the church is based, and the nearby province of North Gyeongsang.

"There has been a stagnating trend in Daegu cases despite a slight increase today," said Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy.

Latest articles

News

Maude St to temporarily close

Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise. Works will involve the construction of new asphalt...

Shepparton News
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever. On March 6, 2000, Mr Sutton was taking a truckload of sugar from Glen Innes to Sydney with his sister and niece. About 11 pm...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

-------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Louvre museum reopens after virus fears

The Louvre museum in Paris says it has opened its doors again following coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
World

Anxiety grips companies as virus spreads

When COVID-19 emerged in China many economists envisioned another case of SARS, but the new virus has spread far faster and more widely than expected.

AAP Newswire