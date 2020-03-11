World

Afghan govt to free 1500 Taliban prisoners

By AAP Newswire

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days to pave the way for direct talks with the hardline insurgent group that are aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

A two-page decree - which was signed by Ghani and will be made public later by his office - said that all released Taliban prisoners will have to provide "a written guarantee to not return to the battlefield."

The decree lays out details about how the prisoners will be released in a systematic manner, a process that it says will begin in four days.

"The process of releasing 1,500 Taliban prisoners will be completed within 15 days, with 100 prisoners walking out of Afghan jails every day," according to the decree.

Talks between the Taliban and Afghan government to end the war will run parallel with the release.

If the talks make progress, the government said it will release a further 500 Taliban prisoners every two weeks until a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed.

The decree said that the Taliban will have to stick to its commitment to a reduction in violence during this period and beyond.

The release of the prisoners is part of a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the opening of direct talks between the government and the insurgents, after talks with both sides and the United States individually.

Commanders of the hardline insurgent Islamist group have sent vehicles to be ready to collect the fighters in a prisoner exchange and said they will honour the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops.

It was unclear whether prisoners would be released from other prisons aside from Bagram, a detention facility located next to a US military base.

