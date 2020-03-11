Biden eyes Michigan win to crush Sanders

Joe Biden has made a last-minute pitch to the blue-collar workers he hopes will help deliver a critical win in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary.

Rival Bernie Sanders is aiming for an upset that would revive his flagging White House hopes.

Voters in Michigan and five other states are making their choice in a two-man battle for the right to face Republican Donald Trump in November.

Biden's impressive showing in last week's "Super Tuesday" states, along with a surge of endorsements and campaign donations, has elevated him to frontrunner status, narrowing Sanders' path to the nomination.

The most important vote on Tuesday is in Michigan, the cradle of America's auto industry, where Sanders sprang a stunning 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton that ensured a long nominating fight - something Biden hopes to avoid this time.

Washington, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Idaho also hold contests.

Michigan is also likely to be a crucial battleground in the general election, after Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate four years ago to carry the state in nearly three decades.

Biden, who has touted the Obama administration's decision to bail out the auto industry, made a morning campaign stop at Detroit's first new auto assembly plant in decades, owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

"Unions built the country," Biden said, yelling through a bullhorn. "You're the best damn workers in the world."

But his visit was marred by a clash with one worker who suggested he planned to confiscate Americans' guns.

Biden, whose propensity to veer off script occasionally causes self-inflicted wounds, snapped at the worker with an obscenity.

Michigan is emblematic of the country's struggle to retain manufacturing jobs.

Sanders has attacked Biden for supporting international trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is unpopular among many of Michigan's workers.

As Biden left the plant, video showed some workers chanting "Trump!"

Michigan, with 125 delegates, is the largest prize of the six states voting on Tuesday, when a total of 352 delegates to July's Democratic convention will be up for grabs.