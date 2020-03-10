World

SKorea reports 35 new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Army soldiers spray disinfectant in Daegu in South Korea. - AAP

1 of 1

South Korea has reported 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing total infections in Asia's biggest outbreak outside mainland China to 7,513.

The death toll rose by three to 54, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday.

The daily rate of new infections in South Korea fell to its lowest level in 11 days on Monday as most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the nation's epidemic have been tested.

President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the fight against the virus on Monday, saying a downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability, while warning that it was too early to be optimistic.

Latest articles

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week. The man, aged in his 50s, visited the winery — prior to his diagnosis — on Tuesday, March 3, between...

Morgan Dyer
News

Knight St closed due to burst water main

Knight St was forced to close this morning after a burst water main on the corner of Knight and Corio Sts caused a substantial amount of water to fill the streets.

Shepparton News
News

Katamatite dairy farmers fight for son with life-threatening condition

After fleeing South Africa five years ago to build a better life for their young family, Katamatite dairy farmers Lyndl and Nick Oosthuizen were thrilled to welcome baby Carlu on December 26. They were full of optimism, until he fell critically ill on January 18.

Sophie Baldwin

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Louvre museum reopens after virus fears

The Louvre museum in Paris says it has opened its doors again following coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
World

Bloomberg to reassess US presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign after failing to gain any traction with voters on Super Tuesday despite a $US500 million ad blitz.

AAP Newswire