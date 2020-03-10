World

Israel to quarantine all entering country

By AAP Newswire

Passengers at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. - AAP

1 of 1

Israel will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

With 42 confirmed cases of the virus, Israel has already taken some tough counter-measures, forcing visitors from many countries in Asia and Europe into home isolation.

The virus has hit travel and trade, with tourism in particular expected to suffer.

"Anyone who arrives in Israel from abroad will enter a 14-day isolation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He said the new measures would be in effect for two weeks initially.

"This is a difficult decision. But it is essential for safeguarding public health, and public health comes first."

Government officials said the order would come into force immediately for Israelis returning to the country.

From Thursday, any non-Israelis seeking to enter the country will have to prove they have the means to self-quarantine, the officials said.

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have also been hit by the virus, reporting 25 confirmed cases. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has turned foreigners away at checkpoints and ordered schools and national parks closed.

Netanyahu invited the media on Monday to a video conference he held with leaders of Italy, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Cyprus to discuss cooperation on the crisis.

Among his proposals was to regularly disinfect select airports in Europe to help preserve international deliveries of supplies.

Latest articles

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week. The man, aged in his 50s, visited the winery — prior to his diagnosis — on Tuesday, March 3, between...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner predicted she would win $50K

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner Melissa Mitchell knew she would win $50 000. She even wrote the exact figure down on pieces of paper around her house months before the big day. Ms Mitchell, 43, said she firmly believed if...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Burst water main floods streets in Shepparton

Sections of Corio and Knight Sts in Shepparton were underwater yesterday morning after a water main burst in the area. Shepparton Police Sergeant Mark Eade said they were alerted to the burst main at the roundabout on the corner or Corio and Knight...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Louvre museum reopens after virus fears

The Louvre museum in Paris says it has opened its doors again following coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
World

Bloomberg to reassess US presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign after failing to gain any traction with voters on Super Tuesday despite a $US500 million ad blitz.

AAP Newswire