Cruise ship pulls into California port

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases has arrived at a port in the San Francisco Bay area.

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday with more than 3500 people - 21 of them infected with the new virus.

Four Australians are on the ship.

It's unclear how many travellers are to get off the ship on Monday. The captain has told passengers that not everyone will.

US passengers will be taken to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine.

The ship is carrying people from 54 countries, and foreigners are to be whisked home.

About 1100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated on board the ship, which will dock elsewhere, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The ship had been held off the coast since Wednesday amid evidence it was the breeding ground for infections tied to a previous voyage.

