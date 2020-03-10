World

Ireland cancels St Patrick’s Day parades

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of the 2017 St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin - AAP

1 of 1

All St Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled across Ireland in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation on Monday and said further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days.

The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets.

Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.

Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

