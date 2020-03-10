World

Joe Biden snags Cory Booker endorsement

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Cory Booker (left) and Joe Biden - AAP

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has received another boost after former presidential hopeful Cory Booker endorsed his campaign.

The US senator from New Jersey, who ended his own White House bid in January, wrote on Twitter on Monday that Biden would "restore honour to the Oval Office".

Booker's endorsement - one day after another former candidate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, did likewise - means Biden has picked up the backing of two black former presidential contenders as he seeks the party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump this November.

Biden over the past nine days has powered to the front of the contest for the Democratic nomination.

A wave of endorsements by his former rivals has made him the clear standard-bearer for the Democratic Party's moderate wing, while rival Bernie Sanders represents the party's more liberal elements.

Booker and Harris were planning to campaign with Biden on Monday in Michigan, the biggest prize on Tuesday when six states vote.

A win in the Midwestern "rust belt" state could give the former vice president an insurmountable lead in the number of delegates needed to win the nomination at the party's July convention.

Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, may need a victory in Michigan to recapture momentum after Biden showed surprising strength in last week's Super Tuesday contests.

An opinion poll from the Detroit Free Press published on Monday found Biden holding a 24 percentage point lead over Sanders among Democratic voters in Michigan.

Sanders will hold a rally on Monday in St Louis in Missouri, which along, with Michigan, Mississippi, Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota, will hold contests on Tuesday.

