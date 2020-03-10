World

Men were ‘delighted’ with MH17 downing

Four men who where "delighted" when MH17 was shot down must face ordinary criminal law over the disaster, a Dutch prosecutor says.

Netherlands prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse says Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov along with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko did not push the button to fire the missile that destroyed the passenger plane, killing all 298 aboard, in July 2014.

But he says the four, who are being tried in absentia for murder and destroying a civilian airliner, played a co-ordinating role in the disaster.

All are former rebel fighters for the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine.

"They were in command of others; they directed the Buk-TELAR (missile launcher) to the launch location; they talked during intercepted communications about the need for a Buk to serve their cause and whether 'their' Buk had done its job," Ferdinandusse told the trial at the Schiphol Justice Complex on Monday

"They noted with delight that an aircraft has been shot down; they directed others in the delivery of the system to the launch site and they organised the removal of the Buk-TELAR to the Russian Federation."

Ferdinandusse said the four were criminally liable because they were not regular military personnel at the time.

"Groups that fight independently or do not respect the laws of armed conflict are therefore excluded (from legal protections)," he said.

"Like any other civilian, members of such armed groups are not allowed to use force. The ordinary criminal law applies to them just like anyone else. The same applies for soldiers who pretend to be ordinary civilians."

Earlier, Ferdinandusse explained how victims' families had first heard of the news but then had to wait before identifying and burying their loved ones due to the fluid situation on the ground in Ukraine.

"The loss of loved ones left deep wounds in the lives of the victims' families," he said.

"Their loss was compounded by the delay they faced before they could say farewell. The uncertainty of whether a loved one's remains could be brought home. The shock they felt if it did happen - often on successive occasions. The grief they felt if it didn't happen."

He said the criminal trial has come as relief for some of the next of kin, while for others it will be heavy burden to bear for relatives, some who feel hopeful and others who feel their wounds reopening.

"Wounds that even in the best circumstances will not heal quickly," he said.

"The experience varies strongly from one person to another. And all those emotions, however different, are perfectly understandable."

Ferdinandusse also noted that residents of the Ukrainian village of Hrabove, where the plane crashed, had been traumatised by the disaster.

"Many of them were directly confronted with the horrific consequences of the downing of flight MH17," he said.

"Wreckage and bodies fell from the sky, sometimes straight through the roofs of their houses."

