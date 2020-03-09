World

UK coronavirus cases leap to 273

By AAP Newswire

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 273, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

More than 23,500 people in Britain have been tested for the virus, the government said.

So far, two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain.

Earlier on Sunday, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would invest whatever was needed to deal with the spread of the virus, including more money for the health service and help to companies suffering short-term cash flow problems.

After reports of people stockpiling goods such as hand sanitiser, soap, dried pasta and toilet rolls, the government said on Friday supermarkets had contingency plans in place to prevent shortages.

The government has also set out details of planned emergency legislation, including the possibility of holding more court proceedings via telephone or video link, and steps to protect the jobs of those who volunteer for the health service.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee on Monday to discuss the response to the outbreak.

