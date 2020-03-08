World

Another jump in coronavirus deaths in Iran

By AAP Newswire

A market in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran - AAP

1 of 1

Iran's health ministry says 194 people have died from coronavirus and 6566 are now infected.

Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.

Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur in a television announcement to avoid all large gatherings and stay home.

"There have been 743 people who have been added to the total of those infected by COVID-19 through lab test results," he said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, we have had 49 people who have died from this illness so we have at least 194 deaths until now."

IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organisation.

Iran is the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East, as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the Islamic Republic.

Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and stopped flights.

Latest articles

World

Kamala Harris endorses former rival Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the latest to drop out from the Democratic race to take on Donald Trump for the US presidency.

AAP Newswire
World

Another jump in coronavirus deaths in Iran

Iran has reported 194 deaths from coronavirus and more than 6500 infections, as a health ministry spokesman told Iranians to stay home.

AAP Newswire
World

MH17 relatives hold protest before trial

Relatives of the victims of MH17 have held a silent protest at the Russian embassy over Moscow’s refusal to help the investigation into the 2014 tragedy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus spreads to more countries

Coronavirus is spreading more rapidly outside China than within, but the World Health Organisation says the outbreak can still be contained.

AAP Newswire
World

‘Pull out all the stops’ on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out “all the stops” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire