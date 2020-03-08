World

Seventh Diamond Princess passenger dies

By AAP Newswire

A man who had been onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK says.

The man was not Japanese, NHK said, without giving further details.

That would make him the second foreigner from the ship to die, after a British man died last month.

Japan's handling of the outbreak on the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined at the port of Yokohama, sparked international criticism and has tarnished what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ship was evacuated last month.

The number of domestic infections has risen to 1149 cases, NHK said, including 10 new infections in Osaka.

