World

MH370 families want new search 6 years on

By AAP Newswire

T-shirt with a slogan 'Remembering 239 Lives MH370 6 years gone' - AAP

1 of 1

Six years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radars, relatives of the 239 people who were on board are calling on authorities to revive efforts to find the missing plane.

The fate of flight MH370 became one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Repeated searches for the aircraft were called off in 2018.

Holding star-shaped signs reading "Never give up", "Waiting" and "Resume the search", the relatives of those who were on the flight marked the sixth anniversary of their disappearance by making a fresh appeal for answers.

"The pain is still the same, the fact that the plane is still missing is still the same, and the fact that we don't know what happened to the plane is still the same, " said Grace Nathan, a lawyer whose mother was on the flight, during the event in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya.

"There are more questions than there are answers and that shouldn't be the case after six years," she told reporters after the event.

A piece of aircraft debris, believed to be from the missing plane, was on display at the gathering.

Malaysia, China and Australia ended a two-year, $A200 million underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane.

In 2018, Malaysia contracted US firm Ocean Infinity to resume the search on a "no-cure, no-fee"-basis, meaning it would pay the firm up to $US70 million ($A105 million) if it found the plane. But the 138-day search was also fruitless.

"We depend a lot on the government to take some initiative. We want the government to come forward and say that they are open to companies coming to search," Nathan said, calling for the government to engage Ocean Infinity again.

Last month, the Transport Ministry said it had not received any new credible evidence to initiate a new search following a report that a fresh effort to find the plane could be mounted.

Meanwhile, Najib Razak, who was prime minister when MH370 disappeared, said he hoped the new government would restart search efforts.

"We spent a lot of money looking for the plane... But unfortunately, we couldn't locate it," Najib told Reuters during an interview on Wednesday.

"There is no finality to what actually happened," he said.

Latest articles

News

Sheep numbers increase

Numbers increased at the fortnightly Deniliquin Sheep Sale on Tuesday, off the back of strong prices with another good offering of grain fed lambs available to processors. The quality was mixed with some sheep and lambs showing signs of the...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Cathcart scholarship winner

Deniliquin’s Alexandra Morona has been announced as the recipient of the SunRice Jan Cathcart Scholarship. Miss Morona grew up on her family’s local rice farm. The $30,000 scholarship will support Miss Morona’s studies during her third year of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Rice industry awards launched at field day

The 2020 Rice Industry Awards were officially launched yesterday at the Industry Field Day, held in Yanco. Following the success of the inaugural 2019 Rice Industry Awards, the 2020 awards are set to showcase the best in the business and highlight...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus spreads to more countries

Coronavirus is spreading more rapidly outside China than within, but the World Health Organisation says the outbreak can still be contained.

AAP Newswire
World

US increases travel restrictions

The US has banned travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus and elevated travel warnings to Italy and South Korea.

AAP Newswire